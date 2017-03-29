Cocoa Beach residents try to help dolphin tangled in a rope

Cocoa Beach residents and visitors are looking out for a dolphin tangled up in a rope.

Wildside Tours first spotted dolphin tangled in a rope

Has rope in its mouth like a bridle

If you see the dolphin, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

"We could see it's got a rope entangled, through its mouth like a bridle, along its side and it's wrapped around the tail," said Jeanette Vasbinder of Wildside Tours. "And about five to seven feet trailing behind it."

That's what Vasbinder saw Monday out on the water. The young dolphin was swimming alongside another one.

"It's got to be uncomfortable, and whether it can eat with that rope in its mouth," she said.

The distressed dolphin's plight is circulating Cocoa Beach like wildfire. Wildside Tours posted pics on their Facebook page. Scores of locals on kayaks have hit the water trying to find it.

"The more eyes you have out there, the better it is," Vasbinder said.

Finding the dolphin is proving difficult -- it's been spotted in several different areas.

People are concerned if it's not found, soon it could starve.

If you see it, call Florida Fish and Wildlife's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).