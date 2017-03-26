Weed washes up on Volusia County beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY -- 

Volusia County beach-goers found something strange in the sand Saturday that prompted a drug investigation.

Authorities said they found a taped up package of marijuana that weighed around 5 pounds.

Authorities said there was a bit of blood on the package, which they believe was used to trick drug-sniffing dogs.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said drugs and other strange items wash up on shore more often than people might think. 
