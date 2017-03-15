Noose found hanging at Gotha Middle School in Orange County

Students and staff found a noose hanging near an Orange County Middle School Wednesday morning, prompting an all-call from the school district to parents.

Noose found hanging at Gotha Middle School

Recorded message was sent out to parents

Extra security on campus, district said

"We saw it hanging up and we reported it to the teacher who walked by, because we didn't think it was right," said Jakob Oakley, an eighth grade student at Gotha Middle School in Windermere.

According to Orange County Public Schools, students and staff found the noose hanging near the front entrance.

"Kind of curious, wondering who hung it up?" Oakley said.

Extra security was on campus for the remainder of the school day, for the safety of students and staff members.

"I don't feel like it's right to hang up something like that at the school because that could scare a lot of people," Oakley explained.

It's a serious situation for parents who live in the Windermere area.

"Just how sad it is. We shouldn't be in that time anymore," said Jakob's mother, Gina Nunez-Warden.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation does not indicate a crime has taken place at this time.

Nunez-Warden said it would be disappointing if no one was disciplined over this.

"Definitely. If they allow something like that to happen what else are they going to allow?" Nunez-Warden answered.

However, the school's principal has a direct message for whoever hung the noose.

"The person or persons responsible for this will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This type of incident will not be tolerated in any Orange County Public school campus," said Principal Patrice Knowles on her phone message to parents and guardians.

Counselors were on campus Wednesday for any student or staff member that wanted to talk about what they saw.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Public Schools Police are investigating this incident.

Orange County Public Schools statement

"Early this morning at Gotha Middle School, a rope shaped into a noose was found hanging near the entrance to the school. Law enforcement is investigating this incident as well as OCPS District Police. Extra security was on campus today and counselors were available for students and staff. Similar resources will be on campus tomorrow. This act is not taken lightly by OCPS and the security of staff and students is our highest priority."

Gotha Middle School Phone Call to Parents Transcript

"Good morning Gotha Middle School parents. This is your Principal Patrice Knowles calling you with an important message. I need to let you know that upon arrival to school today, we discovered a rope tied in the form of a noose, hanging near our front entrance to school. It was seen by students and staff members. Law enforcement is involved and investigating the incident, as well as OCPS district police.

"The person or persons responsible for this will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This type of incident will not be tolerated in any Orange County Public school campus. Extra security is on campus today. Counselors are available on campus for any student or staff member who would like to discuss this. Please contact my office if you have any further information or concerns regarding this. Thank you and have a great day."