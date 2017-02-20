Picture: Half-eaten shark washes up at New Smyrna Beach Inlet

A dead shark with a large chunk of its body bitten off washed up at New Smyrna Beach Inlet over the weekend.
The dead shark was missing about the lower quarter of its body and was spotted about 10 a.m. Saturday.
It's unknown what bit the shark or how far offshore they were when it was bitten, but the incident is "not too common," Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said.
Sharks are common in the waters off Florida. Recently, "Katharine," a 14-foot great white shark tagged with an electronic tracking device to research shark migration, has been tracked off the coast of Vero Beach.
