UCF fans gear up for big Peach Bowl matchup

The anticipation is kicking into high gear for UCF fans as they ready for their team to take on the Auburn Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday.

Hundreds gathered at an official fan fest to grab some Knights gear, talk about the game and share their team spirit.

"We got some sweatshirts, some t-shirts, 50 years of the Peach Bowl anniversary," UCF fans Charles and Kendra Williams-Packard said.

Kendra Williams-Packard is a proud graduate and Charles Williams-Packard is a big fan.

Both are ready to represent their team.

"I've seen Knight fans all over the city, from Buckhead all the way downtown," Charles Williams-Packard said. "It's been super great."

Some fans at the fest snapped pictures with mock Knights players. Others got their faces painted to represent their school.

Even some former Knights players are in Atlanta with their families.

Dave Meyl, who played outside linebacker for the team in the 80s, is proud of how far the football program has come.

"A lot of people had their hands in it," Meyl said. "A great opportunity to come to Atlanta to celebrate."

As for the Williams-Packards, all their new gear will help them stay warm in the freezing weather as they cheer on their team.

"We are already wearing three layers because it's cold outside, whatever it takes!" Charles Williams-Packard said.