Weather forecast: Chilly weather heading into the New Year

Central Florida will sunny skies today but it will still be cooler than normal with highs only making to into the middle to upper 60s.

Chilly Sunday

Lows in the 50s

Cool start to 2018

The winds will be north at 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers after midnight. Lows will drop into the middle 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies for New Year's Day with a 50% chance of showers. Highs will drop into the middle to upper 50s.

There is a good chance of showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. The highs will stay in the middle to upper 50s.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

Keep the jackets handy for the rest of the week, it will be sunny but cool through the upcoming weekend.

Boating conditions will be hazardous today. The winds will be northwest at 10-15 knots during the afternoon.

Seas will be around 4-5 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Water temperatures are around 63 at Daytona Beach and 70 at Cocoa Beach.

The rip current risk will be moderate.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.