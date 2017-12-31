OPD: 5 people injured in two different shootings; believed to be related

The Orlando Police Department is investigating two different shootings that left five people injured Sunday morning.

5 people injured in two different shootings

Police believe shootings are related

Two vehicles shot at each other in both incidents

Police initially responded to Kirkman Road shortly after 2 a.m. for a shooting with a victim. A male was found with a gunshot wound to the face but was in stable/critical condition and transported to an area hospital.

A short time later two more male victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One was airlifted to another hospital in critical but stable condition. The other victim is listed as stable.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles were possibly shooting back and forth as they were northbound on Kirkman Road, just north of International Drive. Police found numerous rifle and handgun shell casings located on the roadway.

While police were investigating the initial shooting call, a large amount of gunfire was heard in the area of I-4 and Conroy around 3 a.m.

Police responded to the area and found several vehicles stopped in the roadway. One vehicle was found to be shot through the window with no victim.

Another vehicle was riddled with bullets, police said, and was occupied by several males. Two of them had gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Inside one of the vehicles, police officers recovered a handgun and a rifle. Another handgun was located in the middle of the roadway on I-4, along with rifle and handgun shell casings.

Witnesses again told police that two vehicles were possibly shooting back and forth at one another. Police believe both shootings are related.

I-4 and Kirkman Road were temporarily shut down for sometime, due to the size of the scene. The roads are now back open to traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation.