Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck

Last Updated: Sunday, December 31, 2017
ORANGE COUNTY -- 

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck Sunday morning in Orange County. 

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard. 

Troopers said the crash involved a semi-truck and motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. 

No other information has been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation. 
