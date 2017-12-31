A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck Sunday morning in Orange County.
The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard.
Troopers said the crash involved a semi-truck and motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
No other information has been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
LATEST NEWS: ORANGE COUNTY
- Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck
- Bicyclist hit, killed in Orange County
- OPD: 5 people injured in two different shootings; believed to be related
- UCF fans arrive in Atlanta for Peach Bowl
- Police: Suspect in Eatonville Christmas double shooting arrested in Texas
- Florida Citrus Parade takes over downtown Orlando streets
- Man arrested in I-Drive fatal crash that killed boy
- Ocoee businesses raise money for pizzeria owner after break-in
- Florida Citrus Parade route, street closures, parking options