Disney’s Magic Kingdom reaches capacity again

Last Updated: Sunday, December 31, 2017, 8:05 PM EST
The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World reached capacity for the second time in a week.
The company shared the announcement in a tweet at 11:30 a.m.
For several hours, the park was not admitting new visitors.
However, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom were not affected.
By 5:30 p.m. Magic Kingdom was open to new visitors.
The park also reached capacity on Christmas Day.
Update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/BdrYNcmZh2— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 31, 2017
