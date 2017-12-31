Disney’s Magic Kingdom reaches capacity again

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World reached capacity for the second time in a week.

The company shared the announcement in a tweet at 11:30 a.m.

For several hours, the park was not admitting new visitors.



However, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom were not affected.

By 5:30 p.m. Magic Kingdom was open to new visitors.



The park also reached capacity on Christmas Day.

Update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/BdrYNcmZh2 — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 31, 2017

