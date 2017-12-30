UCF fans arrive in Atlanta for Peach Bowl

Chilly temperatures aren't cooling down the excitement for UCF fans in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

UCF fans flock to Atlanta for Peach Bowl

Knights set to take on Tigers on New Year's Day

Cold weather isn't stopping fans from enjoying the weekend

The Knights are set to take on Auburn in a match-up of college football powerhouses on New Year's Day.

Fans are bundled up, coats, hats and gloves!

But that hasn't stopped them from hitting the streets and taking in the sights and sounds of a huge college football weekend in Georgia's capital city.

"Very big deal, kids have worked hard to get here," says Dan Monette, UCF team doctor. "You know, being 12-0."

Monette had a front row seat this season to see how hard the UCF team has fought to get to this spot.

He's the team doctor, and he and his family are in Atlanta from Lake Mary to cheer on the Knights, and stay warm.

"It's going to be a great day in two days," says Monette.

There's plenty to do before the big game -- a stroll in Centennial Olympic Park, the Skyview Atlanta wheel, Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola.

But fans still have their minds on the big New Year's Day game.

Like UCF alumnus Karina Pastrana of Orlando, who is here with her 11-year-old son Michael -- who planned their Christmas holiday around this weekend.

"We are so happy for the team, the coaches and our university," Pastrana tells us. "We are pumped up, super excited for Monday and I can't wait for it to be here."

And UCF fans will have to keep those warm clothes handy come game-day -- the high temperature for New Year's Day -- low 30's.