Police: Suspect in Eatonville Christmas double shooting arrested in Texas

The man accused of killing a woman and injuring another man on Christmas Day in Eatonville is behind bars.

After a five-day manhunt for the suspect, 38-year-old Jason MacDonald was arrested in Texas overnight.

MacDonald was spotted by Texas Highway Patrol near the Mexican border driving a car that belonged to one of the victims.

This led to a chase and then a foot pursuit.

He was soon arrested and is now sitting in a jail cell in Brownsville, Texas.

Police say he shot 34-year-old Cindy Jackson and her 70-year-old boyfriend Arthur Glover inside a home on Washington Avenue in Eatonville.

The victims knew the suspect.

"All we know is that they were friends, they were gentle people," Eatonville deputy chief Joseph Jenkins said. "And they took this person in as an act of kindness."

Jackson did not survive the shooting. Glover was released from the hospital Friday.

"I knew Cindy as a little girl as a recreational director of the town of Eatonville at that time," Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole said. "So I’ve known her for her entire life and her family just had a sigh of relief (with MacDonald's arrest)."

Cole said a funeral will be held soon as the community bands together.

"How do you heal from losing a child, I can't explain that," Cole said. "But the family will know that we will be there for them."

MacDonald is expected to be transferred here to the Orange County Jail. But authorities don't know when that will happen.