Police identify suspect injured in West Melbourne officer-involved shooting

West Melbourne Police have released the identity of the suspect who was injured during an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Christopher Stringer, 35, faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Stringer stole items from the Kohl’s located in the Hammock Landing shopping center.

Officers responded to the scene and encountered Stringer inside a vehicle at a four-way stop.

Police said he failed to comply with an officer’s commands and drove toward the officer.

The officer fired multiple shots at the suspect.

Stringer fled the scene but was later found at Palm Bay Community Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Once released from the hospital, Stringer will be booked into jail on no bond.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted.