Florida Citrus Parade takes over downtown Orlando streets

Thousands of people were in downtown Orlando Saturday in one of the largest sports-affiliated parades in the country.

About 30,000 people were downtown for the parade and Citrus Bowl activities

The parade featured unique floats decorated with oranges, high school and college marching bands and exciting performances.

Fans also cheered for marching bands from LSU and Notre Dame.

The two teams will face each other in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The game starts at 1 p.m. on Monday.