Florida Citrus Parade takes over downtown Orlando streets

Last Updated: Saturday, December 30, 2017, 12:45 PM EST
Thousands of people were in downtown Orlando Saturday in one of the largest sports-affiliated parades in the country.
The Florida Citrus Parade marched through the streets
The parade featured unique floats decorated with oranges, high school and college marching bands and exciting performances.
About 30,000 people filled the streets in downtown.
Fans also cheered for marching bands from LSU and Notre Dame.
The two teams will face each other in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
The game starts at 1 p.m. on Monday.
