Weather forecast: A cool close to 2017

We will see clearing skies today but it will still be cooler than normal with highs only making it back into the middle 60s.

Clearing Skies

Saturday temperatures in the 60s

Cool To Start 2018

The winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear skies tonight with chilly lows in the low to middle 40’s. Mostly sunny skies for New Year’s Eve Day but clouds will build in the evening.

The highs stay in the middle 60’s.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

Mostly sunny skies for New Year’s Eve Day but clouds will build in the evening. The highs stay in the middle 60’s. A few spotty showers towards midnight but the best chance of rain arrives during New Year’s Day.

A 50-60 percent chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the middle 50’s. A good chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The highs stay in the middle to upper 50’s.

Keep the jackets handy!

Boating conditions will be hazardous today and small craft should exercise caution.

The winds will be northwest at 15 knots during the afternoon. Seas will be around 4-6 feet.

The wave period will be 9 seconds with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Water temps are around 63 at Daytona Beach and 70 at Cocoa Beach. The rip risk will be moderate.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.