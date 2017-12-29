Volusia deputies: Veterans charity was a scam, founder arrested

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say ran a charity for military veterans that scammed supporters and businesses out of money.

Christopher Blake is founder of Second Chance Veterans Foundation

Deputies claim Blake ran events and bounced checks

Volusia Sheriff's Office looking for more possible victims

Christopher Blake, 46, of Ormond Beach was taken to the Volusia County Jail on Friday.

Investigators say they first learned about Second Chance Veterans Foundation when they received a complaint from a business about providing Blake with signs for a fundraiser and not getting paid.

Further investigation found that Blake hadn't paid rent at his office in six months and bounced checks at DeBary Golf and Country Club and at a Holiday Inn in Orange City. Both checks were tied to a fundraiser event for which the country club said about 40 people paid Blake $100 each for golf and lunch.

The Sheriff's Office said Blake also promoted a Memorial Day raffle for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle allegedly donated by Bruce Rossmeyer's Harley-Davidson and on display at Ace Cafe in Orlando. But neither business knew anything about the motorcycle or Blake's organization.

Other potential victims have come forward and the case is still open. The Sheriff's Office says some of the victims came forward after seeing pictures on Facebook of Blake with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Sheriff's Office says neither Chitwood nor the agency are affiliated with Blake or Second Chance Veterans Foundation.

Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized or who donated money to the foundation should call the Sheriff's Office at 386-254-1537.



Christopher Blake (Volusia County Sheriff's Office