Puerto Rico disaster center at Orlando Airport relocating

The disaster welcome center for Puerto Ricans arriving at Orlando International Airport will close Friday.

The center has helped Hurricane Maria evacuees arriving in Central Florida since the storm hit the island in September.

People will still be able to receive help at a new location that will open Jan 2.

It be located at building at 6490 Hazeltine National Drive, Suite 170 in Orlando.

The disaster welcome center at OIA has been seeing less foot traffic and state emergency management officials believe more people will take advantage of the services if it is moved to another location.

When it opened in October, the center was packed, even before it opened for the day.

People can find resources for shelter, food and employment.

Since it opened, more than 28,000 evacuees have been helped.

“A little help from the state or from Orlando would be great so everyone can get settled and we can pay for a regular house,” said Alexandra Ayala, Puerto Rican Evacuee.

Last week, emergency management officials announced a new location for the center.

The center at the airport closes Friday.

It opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.