Officer-involved shooting at West Melbourne plaza

FDLE is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex in Brevard County.

The incident happened at the Hammock Landing complex on Palm Bay Road, west of I-95 in West Melbourne.

Details about what led to the incident are not yet known. What we do know is the officer is not hurt and the suspect has been hospitalized.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.