FDLE is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex in Brevard County.
The incident happened at the Hammock Landing complex on Palm Bay Road, west of I-95 in West Melbourne.
Details about what led to the incident are not yet known. What we do know is the officer is not hurt and the suspect has been hospitalized.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.
latest news: brevard county
- Officer-involved shooting at West Melbourne plaza
- Arrest at Titusville gas station prompts excessive force investigation
- 'Ghost ship' still stuck on Melbourne Beach, months after Irma
- SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket goes vertical at KSC
- Family and friends gather to remember slain Titusville woman
- Police: 'Sandflea Jesus' tried to break into veterinarian clinic
- Palm Bay couple uses handmade hats to spread awareness of homelessness
- Report: Florida man beat up ATM because it gave him too much money
- Vigil today for woman found dead on Christmas Eve