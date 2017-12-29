Man arrested in I-Drive fatal crash that killed boy

A 21-year-old Polk County man has been arrested and charged in connnection to the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old boy on International Drive earlier this week.

Troopers charged Jonathan Williams, 21, of Winter Haven on Friday with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Williams was already in the Polk County Jail for violation of probation.

It's thought Williams was also a person of interest that troopers tried to talk to Thursday.

An arrest report of out Polk County shows that deputies there jailed him Wednesday for driving into Orange County a day earlier, which was a violation of his parole on a prior arrest.

That report said Williams admitted he was in Orange County at the time of the I-Drive hit-and-run crash, which happened Tuesday evening at about 7:15.

Sebastian Duque, 12, was crossing International Drive with his brother when a man driving a 2005 Ford Focus struck Duque and then ran away after the crash. Duque was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead.



The Florida Highway Patrol incident report released Friday says Williams was the driver of the Focus.

FHP is urging anyone with more information on the crash to call 407-737-2213.