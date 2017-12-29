Florida Citrus Parade route, street closures, parking options

More than 3,000 people are expected to march through the streets of downtown Orlando on Saturday in one of the largest sports-affiliated parades in the country.

Florida Citrus Parade to roll through Orlando on Saturday morning

Many downtown Orlando streets will be closed

Citrus Bowl is Monday, Jan. 1



The Florida Citrus Parade will feature floats made of citrus fruit and high school marching bands from across the nation, not to mention the college bands from the two teams playing in the Citrus Bowl: Notre Dame and LSU. Tens of thousands are expected to attend.



The parade begins at 11 a.m., and numerous downtown streets will be closed for extended periods for the parade. Check our interactive map for the parade route, street closures and city of Orlando parking options.

Former Notre Dame head coach and Central Florida resident Lou Holtz will be grand marshal of the parade.

