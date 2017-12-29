Weather forecast: More cloudy skies today, then cooler temperatures

Expect cooler temperatures today with highs in the mid-60s.

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for yet another day as moisture lingers across Central Florida in the wake of a stalled front and departing low pressure.

Return to cooler temperatures

Cool end to 2017

Starting 2018 cool

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect.

Choppy conditions will take shape along the Intracoastal waterway with north winds around 20 knots. In the near shore waters, it will considered fair to good for taking the surfboard out as wave heights will be between 4 to 6 feet.

These features will clear the area tonight and high pressure will briefly return. This means clouds will decrease with more sunshine around for Saturday.

It will remain cooler than average both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Another front will be quick to follow in time to ring in the New Year.

On Monday, 2018 will start with a decent chance for showers as another shot of cooler air arrives in Central Florida. Highs in the mid- to upper 60s will follow after the holiday.

Rain chances will linger through the middle of the week.

