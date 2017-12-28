Woman arrested in Sanford hit-and-run to make first appearance

Last Updated: Thursday, December 28, 2017, 10:40 AM EST
A 21-year-old woman was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a deadly crash in Sanford.
Investigators said it started as a road-rage incident.
Chriskesha Pierce is being charged with negligent homicide. She is being held at the Seminole County Jail.
Pierce is expected to make her first appearance in front of a judge sometime Thursday at the Seminole County Jail.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mellonville and Celery Avenues.
Investigators said Pierce got into an argument with another driver in a black Jetta who crashed into a tree.
The driver did not survive the crash.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Darius Grooms.
Witnesses told investigators Pierce drove away after the crash.
On Wednesday, the neighborhood where this happened was covered with crime scene tape as investigators gathered evidence.
People who live nearby said they heard the loud crash and ran outside to help.
"Just sitting in the house, I hear it and I looked out to see the smoke," said Oscar Roberts, who witnessed the crash. "Then when you run out you see it."
