SeaWorld Orlando releases more details on Three Kings Celebration

SeaWorld Orlando has released more details about its new Three Kings-themed event coming to the park next week.

The "Three Kings Celebration" combines existing Christmas park events with new holiday ones commemorating the arrival of the Three Wise Men, an event traditionally celebrated in Latin cultures.

The main event will be a Three Kings Processional, a live nativity scene depicting the arrival of the Three Kings. A storyteller will share stories around the holiday to park guests. The processional will feature live animals and take place several times a day.

Traditional Latin dishes will also be served throughout the park: Sharks Underwater Grill, a full-service restaurant, will offer an event-exclusive menu featuring roasted pork with onion mojo arroz con gandules, pasteles and fried tostones. At other eateries, guests can enjoy empanadas, mini papas rellenas, bacalaitos and pinchos.

Also, live music in the park will feature Latin-themed holiday favorites throughout the week.

Existing Christmas Celebration events will continue, including O Wondrous Night, a show with live carolers, puppets and animals; the sparkling Sea of Trees; and Rudolph's Christmas Town.

SeaWorld's Three Kings Celebration is included in park admission and runs from Jan. 1-6.

SeaWorld Orlando's Sea of Trees features more than 100 festively-lit trees synced to holiday music. (Courtesy of SeaWorld Orlando)