Polk report sheds light on person of interest in I-Drive fatal crash

Last Updated: Thursday, December 28, 2017, 6:50 PM EST
An arrest report out of Polk County is shedding some light on who may be the person of interest identified in a hit-and-run crash on International Drive that killed a 12-year-old boy.
- Sebastian Duque, 12, struck in hit-and-run crash on I-Drive
- Troopers have a person of interest but have not released ID
- Polk County arrest report indicates Jonathan Williams is that person
The Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed who that person of interest is, but the Polk County Sheriff's arrest report says 21-year-old Jonathan Williams is the suspect.
The arrest report shows that deputies jailed him in Polk County on Wednesday for driving into Orange County a day earlier — a violation of his parole on a prior arrest.
The report said Williams admitted he was in Orange County at the time of the I-Drive hit-and-run crash, which happened Tuesday evening at about 7:15.
Sebastian Duque, 12, was crossing International Drive with his brother when a man driving a 2005 Ford Focus struck Duque and then ran away after the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol said it's still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. Troopers stopped by a gas station Thursday and said they're looking for surveillance video.
Troopers were still trying to identify the current owner of the Ford Focus, which was registered in Ohio.
FHP is urging anyone with more information on the crash to call 407-737-2213.
