Florida minimum wage rises to $8.25 an hour Jan. 1

The minimum wage in Florida will rise to $8.25 an hour Jan. 1, making it a full dollar above the federal standard.
The state of Florida raises the minimum wage each year, based on the cost of living.
A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2004 linked the minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
The current minimum wage is $8.10 an hour.
Tipped employees will also see their minimum wage rise to $5.23 an hour.
You can find more about Florida's minimum wage on the Dept. of Economic Opportunity website.
