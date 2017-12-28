Family and friends gather to remember slain Titusville woman

In a circle on the beach friends and family remembered Lori Upthegrove.

Vigil held for Lori Upthegrove

Her body was discovered Christmas Eve

Her husband, Timothy facing charges

“I want to share with you the promise in scripture that Lori held tight to, that Lori clung tight to,” said Pastor Brad Russell, The Grove Church. “We thank you so much for the time we had with Lori, we thank you so much for the gift that she was to each and every one of us.”

Upthegrove went missing a week before Christmas and her body was found on Christmas Eve. Her husband Tim Upthegrove was charged in her murder.

But Wednesday, people tried not to focus on her death. Instead they focused on her life as they gathered at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

“She was our mentor, she was our friend, and now she will be our guardian angel,” said Jack Mahuirn, son.

“Thank you for loving her, we are blessed. We are a little torn up, a little angry, all of it. That is going to fix itself in time,” said Don Ryan, Surfers for Autism Founder.

Upthegroves funeral plans are still in the making.

Tim Upthegrove is currently at the Brevard County jail on no bond. He went before the judge on Monday and his next court date is Jan. 25 in Titusville.