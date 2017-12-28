Weather forecast: Some clouds today with temps in 70s

Clouds will linger in the wake of the recent front to move into Central Florida. Highs will run in the low 70s.

There may be some passing showers but any rain will be light.

Choppy conditions will take shape along the coastal waters today with north winds around 10 to 15 knots.

Those in small craft will want to use caution with seas around 4 to 6 feet. In the surf zone, it will considered poor to fair for taking the surfboard out as wave heights will be between 2 to 3 feet.

Highs will run in the low to mid-70s. There may be some passing showers but any rain will be light. Drier air will follow for Friday and the first half of the weekend as low pressure develops along that front and pulls away from Florida.

Another front will be quick to follow in time to ring in the New Year. On Monday, 2018 will start with a decent chance for showers as another shot of cooler air arrives in Central Florida.

Highs in the mid- to upper 60s will follow after the holiday.

