Apple apologizes for iPhone performance issue, lowers battery price

Some iPhone users who've been suffering from performance issues will soon be able to get relief, according to Apple.

Apple to offer reduced price batteries for iPhones 6 or later

Hopes the move will restore trust in the company

Apple insists it has never intentionally shortened the life of its products

The electronics giant announced Thursday that it will reduce the price to replace the batteries on iPhone 6 or later, as part of an apology for the way Apple has handled performance issues with older iPhones.

Customers have long thought that Apple intentionally slowed down the performance of older iPhones as new operating systems and phones were released to the market.

Apple insisted Thursday that the company has never and would never intentionally shorten the life of its products.

While the company originally thought the performance issue with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE had to do with upgrading the operating system, Apple now believes the issue has to do with the batteries in the phones themselves.

The announcement on the Apple website said, in part:

"All rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age and their ability to hold a charge diminishes. Time and the number of times a battery has been charged are not the only factors in this chemical aging process.

"Device use also affects the performance of a battery over its lifespan. For example, leaving or charging a battery in a hot environment can cause a battery to age faster. These are characteristics of battery chemistry, common to lithium-ion batteries across the industry.

"A chemically aged battery also becomes less capable of delivering peak energy loads, especially in a low state of charge, which may result in a device unexpectedly shutting itself down in some situations."

To remedy the situation, starting in January Apple will lower the price of an iPhone battery replacement to $29 for out of warranty phones. That offer will be available through December 2018.

Apple says iPhone users should see a significant improvement in performance once the battery is replaced. The battery normally costs $79.

Apple will also issue a new iOS software update that will give users "more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance."

Apple says it will provide more details on the battery replacement offer soon.