Vigil today for woman found dead on Christmas Eve

Family and friends will gather Wednesday to remember Lori Upthegrove.

Vigil for Lori Upthegrove on Wednesday

Her body was discovered Christmas Eve

Her husband, Timothy facing charges

A candlelight vigil is being held Wednesday at 4 p.m.

She had been missing since Dec. 19 but authorities located her body on Christmas Eve in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane in Titusville. She was 51.

According to Titusville Police, Upthegrove's body was located after they received information from her husband Timothy.

Timothy Upthegrove is accused of killing his wife and he remains in jail without bond on second degree murder charges.

The vigil is at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.