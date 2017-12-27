Shakira reschedules January concert in Orlando

Shakira is rescheduling her January concerts, including one in Orlando, because of a vocal cord injury.

Shakira rescheduling January concerts

Continues to recover from vocal cord injury

Moving Orlando concert to August

The singer was on her El Dorado World Tour when doctors in November diagnosed a hemorrhage in her right vocal cord.

Shakira posted a letter on her social media pages Wednesday announcing the postponement.

"Though I very much hoped my vocal cords would recover in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal," she wrote.

Shakira now hopes to pick the tour back up in June.

The Jan. 9 concert at the Amway Center in Orlando is now being moved to Aug. 14.

Amway Center says it will honor tickets already bought for the rescheduled date.

Shakira also had plans to play concerts in Sunrise and Miami, Florida. Those have also been scheduled for August. The rescheduled dates are available on the singer's Facebook page.