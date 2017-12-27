Arrest made in fatal Sanford hit-and-run where road rage is suspected

Last Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 9:42 PM EST
Sanford Police said they have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old man on Wednesday morning.
- 26-year-old man dies after Sanford hit-and-run
- Police arrest woman in connection to incident
- Police think road rage was a factor in crash
Police arrested Chriskesha Pierce, 21, on Wednesday. She is being charged with one count of vehicular homicide.
Just before 10 a.m., Sanford police responded to a 911 call about a hit-and-run crash just south of Celery Avenue and Mellonville Avenue.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a black Volkswagen Jetta had struck a tree.
Investigators said witnesses reported seeing an act of road rage between a black Volkswagen Jetta and a green Chevrolet Cavalier.
"I was just sitting in the house when I heard it, and when you look, all the smoke. Then when you run out, you see it," said Oscar Roberts, who lives nearby.
The driver of the Volkswagen, 26-year-old Darrius Grooms, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Meanwhile, the other vehicle involved was nowhere to be found.
In a news release, police emphasized that the investigation is not linked to the early morning Wednesday homicide in Sanford on Terry Lane and Scott Drive, or any other shootings in the area under investigation.
Anyone with more information on the crash can report it anonymously at Crimeline, 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection to the case.
