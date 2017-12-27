Police: 'Sandflea Jesus' tried to break into veterinarian clinic

Police are looking for a man who they say smashed the window of a veterinarian clinic with a hammer, frightening the staff and animals inside.

Police search for vet clinic vandal accused of smashing window



Man seen on surveillance video hitting window with hammer



Investigators think the suspect is 'Sandflea Jesus'

Nina Scharge was especially frightened. She was working the front desk at Aloha Pet and Bird Hospital at about 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

"It sounded like a car hit the building, because he had to hit it at least four times," Scharge described. "Then I realized what was happening and told everybody, "Lock the doors, just lock the doors!' "

Security cameras spotted a man who walked in the Eau Gallie Boulevard business, left, and then returned 10 minutes later. He then smashed an outside plate-glass window with a hammer.

Scharge said the man was trying to get to the kittens in their play area, where he attempted minutes before to get through the locked door inside.

"I'm guessing his intention was not to get in, but to set them free," Scharge said.

But this person wasn't a stranger to her, she said.

Police identify him a man known to locals as "Sandflea Jesus."

Scharge tried to stop him from stealing a 4-year-old domestic cat from Aloha in early November by putting it in a bag. The animal was found safe a week later.

Police also think the man is responsible for attacking a dog training group on nearby Paradise Beach on Aug. 8. Spectrum News 13 showed the GoPro video shot by the group of the incident.

After the suspect is arrested, he will be charged with criminal mischief and shoplifting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Melbourne Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).