18-year-old on bike is 9th homicide in Sanford this year

The Sanford Police Department said an 18-year-old was shot and killed just after midnight Wednesday.

Several people in the area reported to police that they heard multiple gunshots and called 911.

When first responders arrived to the scene, the 18-year-old was unresponsive.

At this time, police don't have a description of the shooter or a description of a vehicle.

They are also waiting to release the name of the 18-year-old until his family has been notified.

The Sanford Police Department said this is the ninth homicide of the year, and it's crucial for the public to come forward with information.

"Right now, investigators are indicating that it seems to be isolated, but if it's known to be part of something else, we don't know," Sanford Police spokesman Ronnie Neal said. "We are working the leads, and as soon as we get more information, we will let you know."

Authorities placed a Crimeline poster at the intersection where the 18-year-old was killed. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any more information, you're urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.