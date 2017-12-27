Last Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 3:31 PM EST
If you've been stuck in Palm Bay traffic in the past week, you may have noticed hats hung on signs near major intersections.
- Palm Bay couple handmakes hats for homeless folks in Brevard
- The Rebmans hung extras to raise awareness
- Visit website for more info: homeless-hungry.org
It's all part of a local couple's effort to bring to light homelessness in southern Brevard County.
Thomas and Paula Rebman are spearheading the effort to spread awareness by first giving out more than a 100 handmade hats to homeless camps.
But they had extras and decided to hang them on signs to raise awareness and for anyone who needs one to stay warm.
“Most people who are homeless don't want to be on the street. And we put a lot of barriers that keep a lot of people from getting housing,” said Thomas Rebman with Homeless Hats.
Thomas hopes to one day open a homeless facility serving south Brevard.
For more information on the hats and more, visit their website at homeless-hungry.org.
WATCH: This #PalmBay couple is spearheading the effort to shine a light on homelessness in Brevard County by giving out more than a 100 handmade hats to homeless camps: https://t.co/GBL6Dd4xzB via @gpallone13 pic.twitter.com/6nXjCkVXZG— News 13 (@MyNews13) December 27, 2017
latest news: brevard county
- Police: 'Sandflea Jesus' tried to break into veterinarian clinic
- Palm Bay couple uses handmade hats to spread awareness of homelessness
- Report: Florida man beat up ATM because it gave him too much money
- Vigil today for woman found dead on Christmas Eve
- Man uninjured after driving car into Merritt Island post office
- Officials: Don't leave electronics boxes on curbs
- Man's body found in burned RV off SR 520
- No bond for Titusville man accused in wife's death
- No injuries as residents escape Titusville duplex fire