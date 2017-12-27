Obama, Hillary Clinton top Gallup's 'Most Admired' survey

Former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton topped Gallup's most admired man and woman list of 2017.

This is Obama’s tenth consecutive year at the top of the list. He tops the list at 17 percent, narrowly beating Donald Trump at 14 percent.

Hillary Clinton maintains her top position for the 16th consecutive year at 9 percent, edging out Michelle Obama at 7 percent.

Survey takers were asked: What man and what woman that you have heard about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most?

The most admired men:

Barack Obama Donald Trump Pope Francis Rev. Billy Graham John McCain Elon Musk Bernie Sanders Bill Gates Benjamin Netanyahu Three-way tie between The Dalai Lama, Mike Pence and Jeff Bezos

The most admired women: