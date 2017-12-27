Disney World hotels remove 'do not disturb' signs

The removal of "do not disturb" signs and more proactive room checks are among new security measures put in place at some Walt Disney World hotels.

The Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Contemporary resorts will no longer have signs that say "do not disturb." Instead, those signs will be replaced with "room occupied" signs that will let hotel workers that guests are inside the room.

Also, hotel workers at those resorts can enter each room at least once a day to "ensure guest safety."

"We regularly review our policies and procedures to improve our overall guest experience," a Disney spokeswoman said.

The new security measures are thought to be in response to the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this year, where the gunman's room went unchecked for days.

The measures are expected to take effect at other Disney World hotels in the next few weeks.

