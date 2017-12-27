Report: Florida man beat up ATM because it gave him too much money

A Merritt Island man has been charged after he reportedly told police he beat up a Cocoa bank ATM because it gave him too much money.

Merritt Island man accused of punching Cocoa ATM

He reportedly told police that it gave him too much money

Cops: More than $5,000 in damage done to ATM



Michael J. Oleksik, 23, faces felony criminal mischief charges, police said, after the ATM was damaged late last month.

A Cocoa Police arrest report says at about 1 p.m. Nov. 29, a customer told the manager of the Wells Fargo bank at 834. N. Cocoa Blvd. in Cocoa that someone was outside hitting the ATM.

Surveillance video captured images of a man punching the screen, the report said.

According to the Associated Press, police said Oleksik told the bank manager that he was mad that the ATM dispensed too much cash, and he didn't know what to do about it. He apologized for causing damage, AP reported.

Damage to the ATM was more than $5,000, police said.