FHP seeks witnesses in I-Drive hit-and-run that killed boy

Troopers spoke to a person of interest interest in the hit-and-run crash on International Drive that killed a boy from Orlando, but that person is not cooperating.

The crash that killed 12-year-old Sebastian Duque happened at about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Westwood Boulevard. Troopers said he was on a bike and crossing the street with other children when he was struck by a Ford Focus driving northbound on I-Drive.

Duque was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead.

After the crash, troopers said the driver of the Ford Focus ran away. Witnesses described the driver as a white male.

The children were not in a crosswalk, FHP said, so the driver would not have been at fault. But because the driver fled after the crash, that person now faces a felony charge that could lead to a sentence of four to 30 years in prison.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it tried to interview person of interest, but they refused to cooperate and now has an attorney.

Troopers are still trying to identify the current owner of the Ford Focus, which was registered in Ohio, as well as the driver.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending. The I-Drive crash marks the 11th fatal hit-and-run that troopers have had to investigate this year. That's down from 19 last year, FHP said.



FHP is still urging witnesses or anyone with more information on the crash to call them at 407-737-2213.