Weather forecast: A mix of sun and clouds in Central Florida

Highs will run in the mid- to upper 70s with a stray shower possible, mainly north of Interstate 4.

Few cold fronts approaching

Cooling down again

Watching New Year’s travel forecast

Choppy conditions will take shape along the coastal waters today with north winds around 10 to 15 knots. In the surf zone, it will considered poor for taking the surfboard out as wave heights will be between 1 to 2 feet.

Clouds will increase today but still some sunshine will emerge from time to time.

A weak front will drop in tomorrow with a chance of scattered showers.

Temperatures will cool slightly, back to the low 70s. Drier air will follow for the start of the weekend as low pressure develops along that front and pulls away from Florida.

Another front will be quick to follow in time to ring in the New Year. On Monday, 2018 will start with a decent chance for showers as a more potent cold front arrives in Central Florida.

Cool highs in the mid- to upper 60s will follow after the holiday.

