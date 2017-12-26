Thieves break into Winter Park pastor's home on Christmas Eve

Thieves broke into a Winter Park pastor's home on Christmas Eve, stealing all of the family's presents.

“We came home about 10 at night and found our door ajar just a little bit. I thought, ‘Oh no; why is the door opened?’ " mother of three Jennifer Johnson said.

"We walked into the house and the first thing we saw was the computer gone.”

Burglars had broken in and stole electronics, jewelry — and every present from under their tree, about 15 gifts.

“It was kind of an emotional thing in the moment, the kids feeling like Christmas has been taken,” said Pastor Justin Johnson said.

The Johnsons have three sons, and many of the presents under the tree were theirs.

“I think it was smash and grab, but they had gone through like a bull in a china shop and pulled out every drawer, gone through the kids' room,” Justin Johnson said.



A Winter Park pastor's home was ransacked on Christmas Eve by thieves who stole gifts. (Spectrum News 13)

It’s been tough, but being a pastor, Justin and his wife reminded the boys about their faith and the true meaning of Christmas.

“Last Sunday at church, I spoke about joy and our source of joy. And I actually said our source of joy is not found under the tree," Justin Johnson said. "I think it is just a good opportunity to practice what we preach.

"Obviously, it's not a good thing, but we are so thankful that our joy does not come from what is under the tree.”

There is a GoFundMe account set up for the Johnson family. If you'd like to help, follow this link.

