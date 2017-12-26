UCF 'confident' as team boards buses for Atlanta

UCF fans came out to wish the team well as staff, players and the support team packed into buses Tuesday to head to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.

In six days the Knights (12-0) will play Auburn (10-3) in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

UCF landed in Atlanta at 4:15 p.m. after holding its last practice in Orlando before filling five buses outside the Wayne Densch Sports Center.

Now, after three weeks of practice, the undefeated team’s date with the Tigers is an arm's length away.

It's a matchup team members see as anybody’s game.

“We’re really confident. These guys put their pads on and put their pants on the same as everyone else,” sophomore defensive back Tre Neal said. “They bleed just like we do. We’re not looking forward to SEC vs. AAC whatever. We’re just out there playing football, and at the end of the day, that’s all you can do.”

Quarterback McKenzie Milton reflected on what this final trip with this team will be like.

“Seasons like this and teams like this are very special and they don’t come around very often,” Milton said. “You may never get to play in a 'New Year's Six' game again.'

"I'm definitely, just living in the moment, embracing everything, embracing all the guys. These guys won’t get together anymore after this week, so I'm just enjoying every moment of it. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

The team will settle in Tuesday night and get ready for its first practice at noon Wednesday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We'll have a crew in Atlanta starting Friday night, providing coverage of the team throughout its entire bowl experience.