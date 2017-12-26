Last Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 5:01 PM EST
Tuesday marks one month since an elderly Apopka man walked away from his family’s home and disappeared.
- Alfred "Sugarfoot" Pearson disappeared Nov. 26
- Officials searched the woods near his home
- Family is still hoping to find the missing man
- RELATED: Search for missing Apopka man winding down, deputies say
Now, the Pearson family is just hoping someone knows what happened to their father, Alfred “Sugarfoot” Pearson, and will come forward with news regarding his whereabouts.
“You know the holidays are here and it’s no holiday for us, because you know what I mean -- It’s a void in our family right now,” said Anthony Pearson, Alfred Pearson’s son.
Without his father, the man lovingly known in the Plymouth community as Sugarfoot, Pearson says things aren’t the same.
“It’s just a tragedy that I have to look for my father and not even know where he could be at,” Pearson said.
Alfred Pearson is 76 years old and suffers from dementia. He was last seen on Nov. 26, walking through the neighborhood.
“We pass fliers out and probably pass them out again to let them know that we are still looking for him,” Pearson said.
Clinging to his father’s missing poster like he clings to hope, Pearson says he won’t give up. Law enforcement spent days searching the woods near Pearson’s home.
“Please help us to find our dad and bring him back home, regardless if it’s good or bad, and we will go from there,” Pearson pleaded.
Anyone with more information about Alfred Pearson's current whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person Unit at 407-836-HELP.
latest news: orange county
- FHP: Child dies after being hit by vehicle on I-Drive
- Orlando man who ran red light in Christmas Day crash dies, says FHP
- Puerto Rican families wait to see if FEMA will extend TSA vouchers
- Searching for Sugarfoot: Elderly Apopka man missing 1 month
- UCF 'confident' as team boards buses for Atlanta
- Cops: Boy thrown from scooter after crash with girl on dirt bike
- Gun in carry-on at Orlando airport adds to 'disturbing trend'
- Thieves break into Winter Park pastor's home on Christmas Eve
- Eatonville Police ID victims in fatal Christmas Day double shooting