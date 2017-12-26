Searching for Sugarfoot: Elderly Apopka man missing 1 month

Tuesday marks one month since an elderly Apopka man walked away from his family’s home and disappeared.

Alfred "Sugarfoot" Pearson disappeared Nov. 26

Officials searched the woods near his home

Family is still hoping to find the missing man

RELATED: Search for missing Apopka man winding down, deputies say

Now, the Pearson family is just hoping someone knows what happened to their father, Alfred “Sugarfoot” Pearson, and will come forward with news regarding his whereabouts.

“You know the holidays are here and it’s no holiday for us, because you know what I mean -- It’s a void in our family right now,” said Anthony Pearson, Alfred Pearson’s son.

Without his father, the man lovingly known in the Plymouth community as Sugarfoot, Pearson says things aren’t the same.

“It’s just a tragedy that I have to look for my father and not even know where he could be at,” Pearson said.

Alfred Pearson is 76 years old and suffers from dementia. He was last seen on Nov. 26, walking through the neighborhood.

“We pass fliers out and probably pass them out again to let them know that we are still looking for him,” Pearson said.

Clinging to his father’s missing poster like he clings to hope, Pearson says he won’t give up. Law enforcement spent days searching the woods near Pearson’s home.

“Please help us to find our dad and bring him back home, regardless if it’s good or bad, and we will go from there,” Pearson pleaded.

Anyone with more information about Alfred Pearson's current whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person Unit at 407-836-HELP.