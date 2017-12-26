FHP: Child dies after being hit by vehicle on I-Drive

An Orlando child died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run accident on International Drive.

Boy, 12, on bike struck on International Drive

Driver of vehicle fled on foot



Sebastian Duque later died at Arnold Palmer Hospital

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:15 p.m. near Westwood Blvd. The 12-year-old boy was reportedly on a bike crossing the street with other children when he was struck by a Ford Focus driving northbound on I-Drive. The children weren't using the crosswalk, FHP reported.

Troopers said Sebastian Duque was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After the crash, the driver of the Ford Focus allegedly fled the scene on foot. Witnesses described the driver as a white male.

The crash remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at (407) 737-2213.

Authorities said charges are pending.