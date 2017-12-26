Weather forecast: Plenty of sunshine this afternoon

Expect plenty of sunshine today with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-70s.

Winds will turn onshore and produce some extra clouds along the coast.

Sunny and dry for travel

Pleasant through midweek

New Years forecast

Improving boating conditions will be on hand today. Winds will diminish as they turn onshore.

A light chop will be found on the Intracoastal waterway.

High-pressure will govern our weather through mid week.

Increasingly moisture ahead of a cold front will offer some showers by Wednesday into Thursday, especially at the coast.

Temperatures will remain above average through the rest of the week, with a stronger cold front slated to arrive around New Year’s Day.

This one will bring in a slightly better opportunity for rain along with a drop in temperatures to begin 2018.

