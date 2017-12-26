Officials: Don't leave electronics boxes on curbs

Law enforcement agencies are warning residents again this year to not leave empty boxes for high dollar items on curbs for trash pickup.

Thieves could be on the lookout for flat screen televisions, gaming systems, computers and other expensive electronics boxes to see what Santa brought you and your family.

Break down the boxes and throw them away in cans, law enforcement urges.

To help your family dispose of your gift boxes properly, Palm Bay Police and waste management are providing containers for holiday box disposal from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15. The cardboard box containers in Palm Bay are at:

Near Palm Bay City Hall, between City Hall and the library: 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay, 32907

Palm Bay Police substation: 1575 Main St., Palm Bay, 32905

The disposal containers are for holiday cardboard boxes only. The disposal of regular garbage, old items replaced by new gifts, Christmas trees and other noncardboard items is prohibited.

In Orange County, cardboard box disposal locations can be found at:

1111 N. Rock Springs Road, Apopka

11000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando

St. Luke's: 4851 South Apopka Vineland Road

Winn-Dixie: 11957 South Apopka Vineland Road

Target: 2155 Town Center Blvd.

In Longwood in Seminole County, police have provided a special "burglar box" dumpster in the Longwood Police Department parking lot at 235 W. Church Avenue. It will be there until Jan. 4.

Elsewhere in Seminole, the Sheriff's Office offers several locations for cardboard box drop-off through Jan. 8:



J. Douglas Williams-Lake Mary YMCA, 665 Longwood Lake Mary Road, 32746

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office East Region Office, 1225 E. Broadway St., Oviedo, 32765

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office South Region Office, 120 W. Pineview St., Altamonte Springs, 32714