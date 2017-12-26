Cops: Boy thrown from scooter after crash with girl on dirt bike

An 8-year-old boy has been hospitalized with skull and brain injuries after police say he was struck from behind by a 17-year-old girl on a dirt bike on Christmas Day.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the 400 block of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach.
According to investigators, the boy and a friend were riding electric scooters in the street when the teen girl on a green dirt bike hit the back of the boy's scooter.
The boy was thrown into the air, somersaulted and landed face-down in the street, unconscious, and the girl flew over the handlebars of her bike and incurred abrasions.
The boy was diagnosed with a fractured skull and brain bleed and was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.
The teen, who witnesses said was traveling at a high rate of speed, reportedly left the scene right after the crash but returned a short time later.
The crash is under investigation.
