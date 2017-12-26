97-year-old man struck, killed after getting out of vehicle

A 97-year-old man was struck and killed after he got out of his disabled vehicle on Christmas evening, troopers said.
Herman Heil of Kissimmee was taken to Florida Hospital Kissimmee, where he died.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Heil's vehicle became disabled at about 7:30 p.m. on Donegan and Michigan Avenues in Osceola County.
He got out of his vehicle and tried to walk across Donegan from north to south when he walked into the path of a 2004 BMW driven by Rina de Jesus de Jesus troopers said.
De Jesus, 52, also of Kissimmee, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
