Eatonville Police search for suspect in fatal Christmas Day double shooting

Eatonville police are looking for the man they believe shot and killed a woman on Christmas morning.

Woman dead in Christmas Day double shooting in Eatonville

Shooting happened at home on Washington Ave. near Kennedy Blvd.

Police ID Jason P. McDonald, 38, as suspect in shooting

Police say they believe Jason P. McDonald, 38, shot a man and woman in an Eatonville home Christmas morning.

According to Eatonville police, the shooting happened at a home on Washington Avenue near Kennedy Boulevard just after 7 a.m. The woman was killed while the man was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

They said McDonald is believed to be driving a black Dodge Ram and is possibly armed.

The victims have not yet been identified, and police are not yet releasing a motive for the shooting, citing that it's too early in the investigation.

The woman would have been 34 years old today, officials said. Her family is heartbroken and wants answers.

"What stirred it up? Why would he even attempt to do that to her? She didn’t harm him, she didn’t harm him," said Theresa Jackson, the victim’s stepmother. "I can’t speak for the other person, but I know Cindy didn’t harm him.”



Police are asking for the community’s help in finding McDonald. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

