Last Updated: Monday, December 25, 2017, 6:43 PM EST
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
- U.S. will cut UN budget by $285 milliom
- Reductions would be made to UN management, support functions
- Ambassador Haley said "inefficiency" of UN well-known
The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.N.'s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.'s management and support functions.
The announcement didn't make clear the entire amount of the budget or specify what effect the cut would have on the U.S. contribution.
U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the "inefficiency and overspending" of the organization is well-known, and she would not let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."
She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to "look at ways to increase the U.N.'s efficiency while protecting our interests."
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
latest news: national
- Woman, 2 children shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex
- Tales from the cold: Ice Bowl still chills 50 years later
- US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget
- United apologizes to passenger who says US Rep got her seat
- Study: Distance restrictions on orcas haven't hurt tourism
- Oklahoma school sued for alleged sex abuse of students
- Man charged with attempted murder after 2 deputies shot
- Suspect in Oregon deputy's 2007 death arrested in Mexico
- US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget