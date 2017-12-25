No injuries as residents escape Titusville duplex fire

By Digital Media Team, Spectrum News
Last Updated: Monday, December 25, 2017, 8:08 AM EST
TITUSVILLE -- 

It was a rough Christmas Eve for some residents in a Grannis Avenue duplex in Titusville.  

  • No injuries as residents escape Titusville duplex fire       
  • Building uninhabitable
  • Fire under investigation

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, a fire broke out in the 500 block around 9:00pm Sunday night, with flames shooting out of several windows.  

The residents of the duplex escaped the fire and no injuries were reported.  

The fire remains under investigation. 

Officials said the building is uninhabitable. 
Latest News: Brevard County