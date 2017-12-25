It was a rough Christmas Eve for some residents in a Grannis Avenue duplex in Titusville.

No injuries as residents escape Titusville duplex fire

Building uninhabitable

Fire under investigation

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, a fire broke out in the 500 block around 9:00pm Sunday night, with flames shooting out of several windows.

The residents of the duplex escaped the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Officials said the building is uninhabitable.