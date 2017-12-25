Last Updated: Monday, December 25, 2017, 8:08 AM EST
It was a rough Christmas Eve for some residents in a Grannis Avenue duplex in Titusville.
- No injuries as residents escape Titusville duplex fire
- Building uninhabitable
- Fire under investigation
According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, a fire broke out in the 500 block around 9:00pm Sunday night, with flames shooting out of several windows.
The residents of the duplex escaped the fire and no injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
Officials said the building is uninhabitable.
Latest News: Brevard County
- No injuries as residents escape Titusville duplex fire
- Detectives find body of missing Titusville woman
- Police: Husband person of interest in disappearance of Titusville woman
- Armed man shot by Melbourne officers was acting irrationally, cops say
- Brightline underscores safety measures after deadly Amtrak crash
- Pictures: New images of SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket released
- Motorcyclist killed in crash with Brevard deputy's patrol car
- Brevard grand jury indicts suspect in Rockledge auto shop shooting
- Pictures: 3 meerkat babies born at Brevard Zoo