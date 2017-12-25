No bond for Titusville man accused in wife's death

Last Updated: Monday, December 25, 2017, 2:52 PM EST
The 53-year-old Titusville man accused of killing his wife was denied bond on while making his first appearance Christmas Day.
- Timothy Upthegrove facing charges in death of wife
- Denied bond in court on Christmas Day
- PREVIOUS STORY: Detectives find body of missing Titusville woman
Timothy Upthegrove is accused of killing his wife, Lori Upthegrove, 51. She had been missing since Dec. 19 but authorities located her body on Christmas Eve.
Using information provided by her husband, deputies were able to locate the body in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane in Titusville.
Investigators say they believe the couple got into some sort of dispute that turned violent.
Timothy Upthegrove was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder.
Today's decision means Upthegrove will remain behind bars at least until his next court date, scheduled for Jan. 25.
